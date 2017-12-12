Top-ranked Memphis East, No. 2 Montverde Academy rolling in Super 25 rankings

Memphis East, the No. 1 team in the Super 25 boys basketball rankings, solidified its spot with an impressive 80-54 defeat of then-No. 12 Prolific Prep of Napa Christian (Napa, Calif.) in the Memphis vs. Atlanta Classic in Memphis. The Mustangs (7-0) also defeated Covenant Christian Academy (Loganville, Ga.) 84-66 in the event as James Wiseman had 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) traveled to China, took in the Great Wall of China, the Forbidden City and also went to work, going 4-0 for the week at the International Youth Basketball Spectacular in Beijing to improve to 9-0.

Makhi Mitchell had 20 points and 16 rebounds in the Eagles’ 85-50 defeat of Providence Day (Charlotte) in the championship of the International Youth Basketball Spectacular.

There are three new teams in the Super 25 this week: No. 9 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.); No. 12 Oak Ridge (Orlando); and No. 21 Richland, Wash.

IMG’s Ascenders are 6-0 after a 2-0 week. Silvio DeSousa had 28 points and 11 rebounds in a 72-65 defeat of St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) in the ARS Rescue Rooter Hoopfest in Hyattsville, Md. Jahmius Ramsey had 33 points in a 96-60 defeat of Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) in the ARS Rescue Rooter Hoopfest.

Oak Ridge is 6-0 as Kaleb Coleman had 21 points in a 73-70 win Sunday vs. then-No. 11 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) in the ARS Rescue Rooter Hoopfest.

Richland improved to 5-0, defeating then-No. 15 Wastach Academy (Mount Pleasant, Utah) 67-66 Saturday in the championship of the Vivint Great Western Shootout in Orem, Utah as Cole Northrup had 31 points.