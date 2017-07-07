Top-ranked outside linebacker Adam Anderson decommits from LSU

Adam Anderson, ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite, has decommitted from LSU. Anderson announced his decision on Twitter.

This is Anderson’s second decommitment. He previously decommitted from in-state Georgia in April, the same day that he committed to LSU during a campus visit.

Anderson, from Rome (Ga.), committed to LSU on the same day as high school teammates Jamarcus Chapman and Jaquon Griffin. Chatman has since flipped to Tennessee and Griffin could follow him to the Vols.

Anderson’s move follows the flip of running back Aaron Carter from LSU back to UCLA, which had originally had his commitment.

LSU had the No. 3 recruiting class in the USA TODAY Sports Team Composite rankings before the decommitments.