Top-ranked outside linebacker Dallas Gant commits to Ohio State

Ohio State has gotten a commitment from the No. 2 prospect in the state when Dallas Gant announced his intentions Tuesday during a ceremony at his school, St. John’s (Toledo).

Gant, ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation by 247Sports, opted to make his commitment on his birthday. Top 247 has him as the No. 2 player in Ohio and No. 23 player in the class.

Gant said he was leaning toward Ohio State after visiting campus during a junior day in February.

Gant, listed at 6-4 and 215 pounds, had 23 reported offers and chose the Buckeyes over finalists Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Penn State.

“They obviously have great players in the football program,” Gant told 247Sports. “I’m excited to get in and compete with all of them. They all have great skills and a great work ethic and hopefully I can get in there, compete and we can keep on winning.”

Gant was a varsity starter by the end of his freshman season and never looked back.

If he signs with Ohio State, he would be the first player from a Toledo high school to sign with the Buckeyes since Jayme Thompson from Central Catholic in 2013.