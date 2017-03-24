Top-ranked player Michael Porter Jr. commits to Missouri

Noting that he is coming home, Michael Porter Jr. committed to Missouri on Friday afternoon, a day after being released from his letter of intent to Washington.

The move also comes after Missouri confirmed that his father, Michael Sr., would be joining Cuonzo Martin’s coaching staff. Martin, the former Cal coach, was hired last Friday at Missouri.

Porter Jr., a 6-10 forward, is the nation’s top-ranked high school senior and winner of multiple national player of the year awards, including Gatorade. He averaged 37 points and 14.3 rebounds for Nathan Hale (Seattle), the No. 1 team in the Super 25.

He can sign with Missouri on April 12 at the beginning of the spring period.

Porter Jr. spent last season at Nathan Hale after his father was hired as an assistant at Washington under Lorenzo Romar, Porter Jr.’s godfather. He had lived in Columbia, Mo., since 2010 and played his first three seasons at Father Tolton, while his father was an assistant with the Missouri women’s team under his sister-in-law Robin Pingeton.

Friday, he followed up the initial image with this:

“Last week everything changed for me regarding my college basketball decision. Realizing I would no longer have the opportunity to play for Coach Romar, I’ve taken the past seven days to give great consideration to my future. After a lot of thought, prayer, and talking with my family, I’m excited to announce that next year I will be attending the University of Missouri! I am looking forward to the year ahead with Coach Cuonz and my new teammates. Together we hope to store the atmosphere at Mizzou Arena.

“MIZZOU NATION I’M COMING HOME!!!”

The next question is whether younger brother Jontay, who reopened his recruiting last week, will follow Jontay Porter is expected to reclassify from the Class of 2018.