Top ranked player Michael Porter Jr. honored for Jordan Brand Classic

Michael Porter Jr., a Washington signee, was honored as the Jordan Brand Classic Senior Night Tour presented by American Family Insurance came to his school, Nathan Hale (Seattle, Wash.), to present the school with a banner to mark his selection to the April 14 game in Brooklyn.

Ranked No. 1 in the Class of 2017 by ESPN, Porter stands at 6-foot-10. He has led Nathan Hale to the top spot in the Super 25 Rankings.

Porter also presented his Dream Champion award presented by American Family Insurance to his mom, Lisa Porter.