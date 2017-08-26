Top-ranked QB Justin Fields struggles in Harrison's loss to Rome

One week after being involved in six touchdowns, Harrison (Kennesaw, Ga.) quarterback Justin Fields, the top-rated quarterback in the 2018 class, had a tougher week in a 33-21 non-region loss to Rome.

He passed for two touchdowns and ran for a score, but he fumbled once and was intercepted late in the game.

On the opening drive, he was stripped by Rome’s Ja’Quon Griffin, who rambled 32 yards on the return for a touchdown to put the defending AAAA champions up 7-0.

Fields answered with 6:06 to go in the first quarter with a sharp 12-yard pass in the right flat to Steven Peterson for a touchdown.

Early in the second quarter, the Wolves (1-0), who are the defending AAAAA state champions, went up 14-7 as Jamious Griffin ran it from the Harrison 24. Rome stretched it to 17-7 on a 21-yard field goal by Jose Leon with 4:43 to go in the first half.

Fields connected with Lawrence Shadd III on a quick screen and Shadd turned it into a 40-yard touchdown catch to trim Rome’s lead to 17-14 with 9:35 left in the third quarter.

The Hoyas (1-1) took their only lead when Fields ran it in from the 12-yard line to put his team up 21-17 with 3:14 to go in the third quarter.

Not a drill. Justin Fields just hurdled some poor soul pic.twitter.com/o35MaF49p9 — Trey Scott (@TreyScott247) August 26, 2017

The Wolves came right back, though, on a Knox Kadum 48-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Roberts with 50 seconds left in the quarter. After a fumble by Micah Davis just inside his own 40, Kadum returned to Roberts for a 30-yard touchdown pass to start the fourth quarter, putting Rome up 30-21.

Leon hit his second field goal of the night, this one from 25 yards, to put the Wolves up 33-21 with 4:50 to go. With four minutes left, Harrison’s final drive ended when Quenterrius Kennemore picked off a pass by Fields.