Top-ranked Riverdale (Tenn.) holds onto unbeaten record, Seton Catholic (Ariz.), Rutgers Prep (N.J.) crash Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) held onto the top spot in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings and its unbeaten record, but not without a challenge from Stewarts Creek (Smyrna, Tenn.).

Anastasia Hayes was named the Most Valuable Player of the District 7-AAA tournament, helping the Warriors improve to 27-0. She had 24 points in a 57-55 defeat of Stewarts Creek in the championship and had 26 points in an 81-46 defeat of Smyrna in the district tournament.

With many of the teams having easy early state-tournament games, there wasn’t much movement, but there are two new teams.

Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.) rejoined the Super 25 at No. 21, bouncing back from some midseason injuries to improve to 28-3 as Sarah Barcello had 24 points in a 61-41 defeat of Shadow Mountain (Phoenix) in a Conference 4A quarterfinal.

Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) is the new No. 25. The Argonauts (23-1) won their 22nd game in a row as Madison Stanley had 23 points in an 87-51 defeat of Watchung Hills (Warren) in a Somerset County Tournament semifinal.

Two teams fell out with losses: previous No. 19 Detroit Country Day (Beverly Hills, Mich.); and previous No. 20 Manasquan, N.J.