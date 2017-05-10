Unbeaten Shawnee (Okla.) No. 1, Lamar (Houston) leads four new teams in Super 25 baseball rankings

Shawnee (Okla.), the No. 1 team in the Super 25 baseball rankings for three consecutive weeks, punched its ticket to the state 5A tournament. The Wolves, who are 37-0 and have won 49 games in a row over two seasons, were led to the tournament as Kade Self drove in four runs in a 13-3 defeat of Altus in a the 5A Region 1 final to advance to the state tournament. Talon Phillips went 2-for-5 with two runs and two RBI in a 6-4 10-inning defeat of Altus in the regional.

There were some changes this week, the biggest was the inclusion of Lamar (Houston) to the rankings at No. 12. The Texans improved to 28-2-1 as they swept Cypress Falls (Houston) 4-0 and 1-0 in a 6A bi-district playoff. Jacob Millender threw a 10-strikeout two-hitter in the first game and Michael Streitman threw a six-strikeout two-hitter in the 1-0 win.

The other new teams: No. 22 Mosley, Lynn Haven, Fla., which advanced to the 6A regional semifinals with a 9-0 defeat of West Florida (Pensacola) on Tuesday as Brett Robertson homered and had three RBI; No. 23 Calvert Hall (Baltimore), which improved to 23-2 Tuesday as it defeated Archbishop Spalding (Severn, Md.) ; and No. 24 Puyallup, Wash., which is 19-2 after Michael Spellacy had an eight-strikeout three-hitter and drove in four runs in a 12-1 win Tuesday vs. Auburn Riverside (Auburn) in the first round of the West Central Tournament.