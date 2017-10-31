Top-ranked WR Justyn Ross receives Under Armour jersey: 'I'm just ready to compete'

Central (Phenix City, Ala.) wide receiver Justyn Ross received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It meant a lot,” Ross said of the jersey presentation. “I had a lot of people come support, and it just shows how much progress my school is making, since I’m the third person in the last three years to have this jersey presentation.”

Ross is the top-ranked player in the state of Alabama and among the top 100 players in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.

“I’m looking to gain a lot of knowledge when I’m down there, and learn from some of the best coaches around,” Ross said. “I’m just ready to compete.”

As for Ross’ future, his college destination is up in the air. As a kid from Alabama, it’s natural that Auburn and the Crimson Tide are in his top five, along with Clemson, Florida, and Florida State.

“My recruitment right now has been slow, since I’ve named my top five and I told everybody I won’t be making a decision until signing day,” he said. “I’ve been talking to people from Alabama, Clemson, and Auburn, mostly.”