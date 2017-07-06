Top reasons for youth baseball player injuries

Among the more alarming trends in youth baseball is the rapidly increasing number of arm injuries. Here’s the good news: The trend can easily be reversed. For instance, studies show that by throwing when your arm is tired or sore, you could be up to 36 TIMES MORE LIKELY to damage your wing!

In this video exclusive from YSPN360.com Performance Coach Ken Crenshaw, the Arizona Diamondbacks’ athletic trainer and a former MLB strength & conditioning guru who has taken care of arms at the highest level, you’ll learn from the best that by imposing some simple, common-sense limits, we can keep young arms healthy, strong and on the mound—not out of commission!