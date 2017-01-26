Top seeds meet in boys district soccer finals

Although there were some minor upsets along the way, boys district soccer tournament seedings held up in the end, leading to three championship games on Friday between the top two seeds in each of three districts.

Each of the games is at 7 p.m.

Unbeaten Merritt Island, the top seed in District 12-3A, will face second-seeded Titusville at Satellite High. The 18-0 Mustangs defeated their first two opponents by a combined score of 14-1. In Tuesday’s semifinal, Jose Portillo scored twice, while Cameron Michaels scored once and assisted on two other goals.

Melbourne and Sebastian River will another of many postseason meetings tonight at Tom McIntyre Stadium. The top-seeded Bulldogs advanced to face the Sharks with a 1-0 win over Viera on Wednesday, improving to 18-2.

West Shore, 14-3 and the top seed in District 8-2A, rolled past Cocoa Beach on Wednesday, 8-0. Dylan O’Brien scored three goals and Nick Burgess two. The Wildcats face second-seeded Melbourne Central Catholic at Space Coast.

Mel-Hi’s Haley Duff voted Athlete of the Week

Viera, Merritt Island, Titusville on 1st-team all-state football

Friday boys district soccer finals

District 6-4A at Melbourne

Sebastian River vs. Melbourne, 7

District 12-3A at Satellite

Titusville vs. Merritt Island, 7

District 8-2A at Space Coast

Melbourne Central Catholic vs. West Shore, 7

High school sports | floridatoday.com/sports/high-school-sports/