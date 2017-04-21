Top sophomore RJ Barrett considering reclassifying to Class of 2018

R.J. Barrett, the consensus top basketball prospect in the Class of 2019, is considering reclassifying to the Class of 2018, per a report from ESPN’s Paul Biancardi.

Barrett, a 6-foot-7 Canadian who attends Montverde Academy and recently led Kevin Boyle’s team to the finals of the DICKS Nationals tournament, told Biancardi that he won’t make any decisions about his future until the end of the EYBL circuit and his involvement with the Canadian national team.

Still, the comments from the swingman made it clear he’s seriously considering making the move up to the Class of 2018, where he would be a contender for the top recruit among the rising senior class along with Marvin Bagley Jr. and Zion Williamson.

“When the EYBL season and the Canadian team competition is over I will sit down sometime in August with my dad (Rowan) and discuss the possibilities of re-classifying to the senior class,” Barrett told Biancardi. “I understand that it’s a big jump but I am open to the possibilities both academically and athletically.”