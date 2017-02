Chevin Calloway, a four-star cornerback from Bishop Dunne (Dallas), committed Wednesday to Arkansas.

Calloway, the 12th-ranked cornerback in the country according to 247Sports, was also considering Ole Miss and Texas.

Here he is, the man of the hour, Chevin Calloway #NSD17 pic.twitter.com/pP0YJ71GlM — Dunne Football (@dunne_football) February 1, 2017

Calloway’s teammate, three-star defensive tackle Damion Daniels, also committed Wednesday, choosing Nebraska in an emotional ceremony as he fought back tears throughout announcement.

Daniels was also considering UT-San Antonio and Colorado.