Top Texas kicker Seth Small celebrates Under Armour All-America selection

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 26, 2017
Katy (Texas) kicker Seth Small received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
Small, a three-star Texas A&M commit, is the top ranked kicker in Texas and the no. 3 overall kicker in the country, according to ESPN.
The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.
