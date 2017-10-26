Top Texas kicker Seth Small celebrates Under Armour All-America selection

Katy (Texas) kicker Seth Small received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

Small, a three-star Texas A&M commit, is the top ranked kicker in Texas and the no. 3 overall kicker in the country, according to ESPN.

The Under Armour All America Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST.