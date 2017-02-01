Top uncommitted recruit Marvin Wilson posts about 'second thoughts'

All eyes are on Marvin Wilson, the top-ranked uncommitted prospect in the Class of 2017, on National Signing Day.

Wilson, a defensive tackle from Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas), is ranked as the No. 4 player in the class, according to ESPN.

Wilson posted this cryptic tweet on the eve of signing day:

Starting to have second thoughts 😕 — HOLLYWOOD MARV🎥 (@RDMW6) February 1, 2017

The question, of course, is what that might mean. The recruiting blogosphere went crazy after the tweet was posted.

His final five are LSU, Florida State, Oklahoma, Ohio State and South Florida

LSU and Florida State are viewed as the favorites with Oklahoma possible, but Wilson put out a favorable tweet about Ohio State last week. Are the Buckeyes in this race or is Wilson just messing with their fans? ESPN’s Tom Luginbill said he thinks Ohio State is a darkhorse.

Wilson announces at 4:30 on ESPN2.