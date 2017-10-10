Top WR Chase Cota ready to showcase skills at U.S. Army All-American Bowl

South Medford (Ore.) wide receiver Chase Cota received his Army Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It was awesome,” Cota said of the jersey presentation. “We had most of the team here, they had to make it out early, so that means a lot. It was a fun atmosphere and I’m glad I got to experience it with everybody.”

Cota, the nation’s No. 21 receiver according to 247Sports, remains uncommitted and is planning to take all five of his official visits.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“I’m looking forward to acclimating to the speed of the college game,” Cota said. “Getting that extra work in should be good, and hopefully it will boost my confidence knowing I can go against those guys.

“It should be a great week to hold on to forever.”