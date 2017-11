Archbishop Rummel (Metairie, La.) wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has had quite the eventful recruitment, to say the least. And now, after decommitting from Florida Wednesday, he’s back on the market.

PLEASE RESPECT MY DECISION. Thanks coach skip for everything you are the best. @CoachTSkip ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/k9RwgtE89R — Ja'Marr Chase (@10jayy__) November 9, 2017

Over the summer, Chase had his college announcement delayed by NFL Network. At the time, he was down to TCU and LSU. After the delay, he chose Florida.

Chase, who committed to Kansas before Florida, is the No. 6-ranked wide receiver in the nation according to 247Sports.