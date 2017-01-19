Menu
Top wrestling teams entered in Dragon Invite

Several of the state’s top wrestling programs are scheduled to compete in Saturday’s 22nd annual Dragon Invitational at South Oldham.

Wrestling is set to start at 9:30 a.m., with finals scheduled for approximately 6 p.m.

Nine teams in the top 25 of the KentuckyWrestling.com rankings are entered – No. 2 St. Xavier, No. 3 Woodford County, No. 9 Christian County, No. 12 Oldham County, No. 15 Calloway County, No. 17 North Oldham, No. 18 Jeffersontown, No. 19 Scott and No. 25 Fern Creek.

