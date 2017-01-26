Top-five girls teams to meet in LIT quarters

Seven of the state’s top 20 girls basketball teams will be in action Friday during the quarterfinals of the Republic Bank/Coca-Cola Consolidated Louisville Invitational Tournament, with the marquee matchup featuring a pair of top-five squads.

Simon Kenton (17-3) – No. 4 in the state in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings – will face No. 5 Sacred Heart (16-4) in the 5:30 p.m. quarterfinal at Bellarmine University’s Knights Hall.

The teams met earlier this season, with the Valkyries pulling out an 84-76 overtime victory on Dec. 10 in the Kentucky Premier Challenge at Mercer County.

“It will be a good game,” Sacred Heart coach Donna Moir said. “They’re playing well, so it’s going to be fun. This whole tournament, every team in here can beat anyone.”

The Simon Kenton-Sacred Heart game will match two of the state’s top juniors in Ally Niece and Grace Berger. Niece, a 5-foot-8 guard who has not committed to a college, leads the Pioneers in scoring at 18.1 points per game. Berger, a 5-11 guard who has committed to Indiana University, leads the Valkyries in scoring (15.0 ppg) and rebounding (8.3 rpg).

Saturday’s LIT semifinals (10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.) and final (8 p.m.) will be held at Assumption High School.

Here’s a brief look at Friday’s other quarterfinals:

* No. 1 Butler (20-1) vs. South Warren (13-5), 4 p.m. – The Bearettes extended their winning streak to 20 with a 74-44 rout of Christian County on Wednesday. Indiana University signee Jaelynn Penn leads Butler in scoring (15.5 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg).

South Warren enters with a five-game winning streak and is led by 5-6 junior guard Amaya Lasley (18.0 ppg, 37.8 percent from 3-point range).

* No. 12 Bullitt East (20-4) vs. No. 3 Mercer County (16-5), 7 p.m. – Future University of Louisville teammates will go at it as Bullitt East senior guard Lindsey Duvall (24.7 ppg, 8.5 rpg) faces Mercer County junior guard Seygan Robins (15.5 ppg).

Mercer County is a prolific 3-point shooting team, averaging 23 attempts per game and hitting 38 percent.

* No. 2 Male (18-1) vs. No. 17 Henderson County (17-2), 8:30 p.m. – Male has a seven-game winning streak after knocking off Eastern 70-49 on Wednesday. Junior guards Emilia Sexton (13.5 ppg, Butler commit) and Ciaja Harbison (13.0 ppg, Saint Louis commit) and sophomore forward Cameron Browning (12.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg) lead the Bulldogs.

Henderson County has won seven in a row since a 68-49 loss to No. 10 Murray on Jan. 8. Senior forwards Alisha Owens (18.3 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and Emma Lander (16.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg) lead the Colonels.

ON TAP THIS WEEKEND

* The Butler, Doss, Waggener and Fern Creek boys basketball teams will play in Saturday’s Clem Haskins Classic at Taylor County.

Here is the schedule: Taylor County vs. Bardstown (girls), 12:30 p.m.; Butler vs. Pulaski County, 2; Doss vs. Grace Christian (Tenn.), 4; Waggener vs. Paul Dunbar, 6; Fern Creek vs. Taylor County, 8.

* The Eastern, Manual and Bullitt East boys basketball teams will represent the Louisville area in Saturday’s Nathan McCurry Classic at John Hardin.

Here is the schedule: Laure County vs. Meade County, 12:15 p.m.; Elizabethtown vs. Grayson County, 2; Central Hardin vs. Eastern, 3:45; Manual vs. North Hardin, 5:30; Apollo vs. Bardstown, 7:15; Bullitt East vs. John Hardin, 9.

TIDBITS

* Assumption’s Ron Kordes has been named one of the eight finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association’s Volleyball Coach of the Year.

The winner will be chosen during the NHSACA’s national convention set for June 21 in East Peoria, Illinois.

In 28 years at Assumption, Kordes has won 19 state championships and compiled a record of 1,019-104.

* Christian Academy senior Parker Jones scored the 1,000th point of his career Tuesday in a 60-48 loss to Waggener. Jones, who is averaging 21.1 points per game, is the 11th player in CAL history to reach the mark.

* Matthew Mathes has been named the boys and girls tennis coach at Christian Academy. Mathes is a teaching pro at the Louisville Tennis Center and the head teaching pro at Big Springs Country Club during the summer.

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.