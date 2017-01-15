Top-ranked Appleton North holds off Terrors in OT

APPLETON – Sydney Levy hit a pair of overtime baskets to lift Appleton North to a 50-46 Fox Valley Association win over Appleton West at Appleton North on Saturday.

Levy who finished with 20 points scored 10 of her points in the second half while teammate Kari Brekke add 12 points on four 3-point baskets.

“West came our swinging,” Appleton North coach Joe Russom said. “Both teams played up and down throughout the game. Fortunately, our kids came through with clutch shots. Coach Brown had his kids battling. It was a fun game because the kids decided the outcome. Each team had chances. We just finished the plays we needed to a key times.”

Appleton West which trailed by four at halftime was led by Zoey Zuleger and Jenna Hoffman who had 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Appleton West… …12 34 0 — 46 Appleton North… …16 30 4 — 50

Appleton West: Vantassel 3, Cocking 6, Zuleger 12, Smith 1, Fortune 3, Pritzi 4, Lietzke 6, Hoffman 11. Totals 16 11-18 46. Three-pointers: Zuleger, Fortune, Hofffman. Fouls: 12.

Appleton North: Brekke 12, Sieg 3, Pohlman 7, Beecher 1, Levy 20, Schabo 7. Totals 19 4-11 50. Three-pointers: Brekke 4, Seig, Levy 3. Fouls: 15.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

FOX VALLEY ASSOCIATION

Appleton West 73, Appleton North 59

At Appleton North, Joey Reader scored 11 of his team-leading 14 points in the first half to help the Terrors defeat the Lightning.

Blake Pahlow and Pinder Singh added 11 and 10 points for the Terrors, who had 10 players score.

Appleton North was led by Carl Valk and Adam Zeratsky, both of whom scored 18 points.

Appleton West… …43 30 — 73 Appleton North… …34 25 — 59

Appleton West: J.Mahoney 7, Singh 10, Goffard 4, Bell 6, W.Mahoney 9, Nelson 5, Pahlow 11, Hartjes 2, Reader 14, Pitz 5. Totals 29 13-25 73. Three-pointers: Nelson, Pahlow. Fouls: 16.

Appleton North: Valk 18, Hiltunen 7, Hammen 1, Zeratsky 18, Krause 2, Crowley 4, Saunders 2, Van Handel 7. Totals 22 8-14 59. Three-pointers: Valk 3, Hiltunen, Zeratsky 2, Crowley. Fouls: 22.

NONCONFERENCE

Kimberly 52, Kettle Moraine 39

At Wales, Will Chevalier scored 11 of his game-high 15 points in the first half to lead the Kimberly boys’ basketball team to the win over Kettle Moraine in a nonconference game.

Danny Vanden Boom added 12 points and Alec Rosner chipped in 10 for the second-ranked Papermakers, which improved to 10-0 on the season.

Nick Dahmen paced Kettle Moraine with 13 points.

Kimberly … …25 27 — 52 Kettle Moraine … …17 22 — 39

Kimberly: Chevalier 15, Rosner 10, Vanden Boom 12, Johnson 2, DeValk 2, Thies 7, Levi ?4. Totals 20 6-7 52. Three-pointers: Chevalier, Rosner 3, Vanden Boom, Thies. Fouls: 13.

Kettle Moraine: Psicihulis 3, Wellenstein 4, Jenkins 7, Dahmen 12, Payant 7, Sloan 6. Totals 15 5-7 39. Three-pointers: Psicihulis, Jenkins, Pagent 2. Fouls: 15.

St. Mary Catholic 62, Kewaunee 40

At Fox Crossing, Jordan Lacey and Jacob Nackers combined for 21 of the Zephyrs’ 32 first-half points to lead them to the win over the Storm.

Lacey finished with 16 points while Nackers had 14.

Kewaunee was led by Jacob Basten with 19.

Kewaunee … …16 24 — 40 St. Mary Catholic … …32 30 — 62

Kewaunee: Kudick 6, Gallenberg 2, Bultman 6, Richard 4, LeCaptain 3, Basten 19. Totals 12 10-16 40. Three-pointers: Kudick 2. Fouls: 16.

St. Mary Catholic: Miller 4, Lacey 16, Dejno 2, Jack 6, Nackers 14, Boyson 5, Fischer 8, Scheurs 7. Totals 22 13-17 62. Three-pointers: Lacey 3, Nackers, Scheurs. Fouls: 15.