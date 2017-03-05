Top-ranked Butler girls heading back to Sweet 16

The seniors on the Butler girls’ basketball team wouldn’t be denied a third trip to the Sweet 16.

The Bearettes’ quintet of Teri Goodlett, Jaelynn Penn, Tasia Jeffries, Bre Torrens and Janna Lewis – the core of a team that has won two of the past three state titles – all made key plays down the stretch of the Class Act Federal Credit Union Sixth Region Tournament final Saturday evening to help Butler beat Bullitt East 50-42 at Valley.

“We came in clutch,” said Penn, a forward who scored six points, grabbed eight rebounds and provided some dogged defense on Chargers’ star Lindsey Duvall.

“We had to do what we had to do,” added Goodlett, a guard who tallied nine of her team-high tying 13 points in the final period. “When the opportunity was there we took it. We’ve been here before.”

And with their seventh regional title in 10 years the Bearettes (32-2), who are No. 1 in The Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous Ratings, earned another trip to the State Tournament. Butler will play the Seventh Region champion Sacred Heart at noon Wednesday in the first round of the St. Elizabeth Healthcare/KHSAA Sweet 16 at BB&T Arena in Highland Heights.

►READ MORE: Sacred Heart holds on for 7th Region title

The Bearettes threatened to run away with the championship trophy early, as they bolted out to a 15-1 lead against 13th-ranked Chargers (27-8). However Bullitt East had other ideas. The Chargers chipped away at Butler’s 14-point lead, trimming it to 10 (18-8) by the end of the first quarter, four (22-18) at halftime and two (31-29) by the conclusion of the third.

But that’s when the Bearettes’ seniors stepped up. Goodlett started the fourth-quarter scoring with a short jumper off a nifty spin move. Then, after a Bullitt East basket, Goodlett hit a 3-pointer, then followed that up with a layup 33 seconds later to boost Butler’s lead to 38-31.

“We just tried to get them to relax and keep playing one possession at a time,” Bearettes coach Larry Just said. “We kept trying to find somebody that could make a bucket and just try and get us relaxed. Teri was the one, I felt like, who hit the bucket that kind of (made us say), ‘All right, we’re going to be okay.’”

The Chargers, though, had one final charge left in them, as they outscored Butler 10-4 over the next 3 1/2 minutes. Duvall’s two free throws with 2:53 to play cut the Bearettes’ lead to 42-41.

But once again a Butler senior stepped up. This time it was Torrens who knocked down a huge 3-pointer on the Bearettes’ ensuing possession.

“Then we got a few stops, finally got some rebounds and tried to make sure we could get to a free throw situation,” said Just, whose team hit 5 of 9 foul shots in the final 1:03.

Butler’s objective on defense was stopping or, at least, slowing down Duvall. The Bearettes held the University of Louisville signee, who entered averaging 24.1 points per game, to just nine on the night.

“I thought they did a really good job of pinching her drives and really not letting her get so deep in the lane, as deep as she normally gets in the lane,” Bullitt East coach Chris Stallings said. “They did a really excellent job of doing that and doubling her.”

►SEE ALSO: Fern Creek tops Valley in Sixth Region semifinals

Duvall finished 2 for 14 from the field, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range, and also had five of the Chargers’ 12 turnovers.

“The thing for us with her was just to make her hit tough shots,” said Penn, an Indiana recruit who is considered by many to be Duvall’s main competition for Mr. Basketball and drew the defensive assignment on her for most of the game. “She’s a good player, so she’s obviously going to score. We just didn’t want her to get in a rhythm.”

Junior center Molly Lockhart added 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds for the Bearettes.

Sophomore guard Emmy Ralph tallied a team-high 11 points, but she was the only player in double figures for Bullitt East, which shot 29.5 percent (13 for 44) from the field.

“We hit some good shots and I think defense was really another big thing, we made a big push towards the end,” Penn said.

BUTLER 50, BULLITT EAST 42

Butler (32-2) – Bre Torrens 8p; Tasia Jeffries 7p; Jaelynn Penn 6p, 8r, 3a; Teri Goodlett 13p, 5r, 3a; Molly Lockhart 13p, 9r; Kiara Cain 2p, 3r; Janna Lewis 1p, 4r.

Bullitt East (27-8) – Lauren Masden 8p; Lindsey Duvall 9p, 5r, 4stl; Alyssa Peak 2p, 7r; Kirstie Henn 8p; Kathleen Scott 2p; Emmy Ralph 11p; Amber Higdon 2p.

Dr. Rudy Ellis All-Tournament team: Jamari Tillman (Doss); Sage Blue (Moore); Halle Snyder (Holy Cross); Val Johnson (Fairdale); Lauren Deel (North Bullitt); Regan Berger (Mercy); Lindsey Duvall & Alyssa Peak (Bullitt East); Tasia Jeffries, Molly Lockhart & Jaelynn Penn (Butler).