Top-ranked Palm Desert girls' soccer reaches new level

After years and years of knocking, the magical door to the semifinals has finally opened for the Palm Desert girls’ soccer team.

The Aztecs looked like the No. 1 team in Division 5 on Friday, rolling to a 3-0 victory over eighth-ranked Western Christian for a significant quarterfinal victory. Significant because it’s the first time ever a soccer team from Palm Desert has made it to the semifinals.

Four times in the last seven years, the Aztecs have made the quarterfinals, always falling short until Friday.

“Every time before, we just kept hitting that wall, whether it was coming up against a great opponent or shooting ourselves in the foot, so it’s big for us to get to the semis,” coach Chris Keuilian said. “And that second half, whoa, if we can play like that the rest of the way, we have a shot at anything.”

This is a team loaded with talented seniors, many off to play college soccer when this season ends, but on this night it was a freshman leading the way offensively.

Malia Falk, who has a knack for finding creative ways to score goals, got the Aztecs started Friday with a sneaky individual play.

The goalkeeper for Western Christian, an undefeated 19-0-2 team from Upland, had the ball at her feet and was trying to decide where to go with it, when Falk snuck into her blindspot and pressured the ball, pick-pocketing it from the talented keeper.

Falk controlled the ball and with her opponent, surprised and out of position, hit a tough-angled shot that hit the underside of the crossbar and went straight down, but just snuck across the line. It was the kind of goal where it was difficult to tell if it actually went in, but the side official confirmed that it did to give the Aztecs a 1-0 lead.

“It was an amazing feeling, honestly, when he said it was good,” Falk said. “I saw (their goalkeeper) coming out, and usually I like to sprint at the ball, and I took my chance, and it worked and I got it under the crossbar. I’m so excited just to be in the CIFs at all, and now in the semifinals. And I really want to keep winning for the seniors. They deserve it.”

It proved to be the only goal in a relatively sluggish first half for the Aztecs, but the second half showcased the Aztecs at their best.

Crisp passes, deft first touches, and a lot of possession meant Palm Desert was constantly threatening. Twice, Lancers keeper Ashley Wurtz made magnificent saves to prevent goals, leaving the Aztecs with their hands on their head in bewilderment, but you could sense cracks in the Lancers’ infrastructure.

“The first half was really disjointed, not connecting passes,” Keuilian said. “But we had a good halftime talk and the girls came out on fire. You could see it coming. The communication started clicking, the passes started finding feet, where in the first half they were just missing.”

Sure enough, the Aztecs broke through. It was Falk, again, who found herself catching up to a bounding ball ahead of the pack. She shielded a Western Christian defender on her back, while flicking the ball past the keeper. The two-goal lead felt insurmountable the way the Aztecs’ defense was playing, but just in case, sophomore Kaitlin Clapinski added one more.

Off of a corner kick, the initial thrust didn’t lead to a goal, but the ball bounced out to Clapinski, who ripped a shot into the upper left corner of the net. The beautiful strike made it 3-0 and all but put away the Lancers.

The only drama was if the Aztecs could preserve the shutout, and they did, thanks to the stingy backline defensive play of Jane Jordan and the goalkeeping of Alex Fabela. Fabela made a brilliant save in the final five minutes to save the clean sheet.

“The truth is, getting that shutout is big. It will definitely give us a lot of confidence in that next game,” said Jordan, one of a group of talented seniors that includes Fabela, Alyssa Granados, Afton Kalkoske and Madison Cosgrove, who all contributed to the win. “That was a very intense game, very physical, it was not an easy win. I mean one of those girls plays football (Brianna Uhl).”

Next up for the Aztecs is the school’s first soccer semifinal. It will be on the road Tuesday against Viewpoint, a team from Calabasas, which is ranked No. 5 in the division.

Keuilian said, of course, he is excited about being in the semis, but he doesn’t want to let that get into the girls’ heads too much.

“It’s one of those things, where we don’t want them to realize where they are if you know what I mean,” he said. “You don’t want to be ‘Oh we’re in the semis’ and then they tighten up. Right now it’s just a game. They seemed relaxed and at ease. Just go out and play. Whatever happens, happens.”