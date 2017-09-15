Massive Touchdowns Against Cancer fundraiser kicks off Friday to stop childhood cancer

An enormous integrated high school football fundraising campaign aimed at raising funds to cure childhood cancer kicks off Friday, and it is scheduled to include more than 300 schools in the effort.

The Touchdowns Against Cancer campaign hosted on the Pledge It crowdfunding platform is kicking off its second annual Touchdowns Against Cancer campaign with Friday’s games across the country. As part of the fundraising drive, fans and others close to the schools will have the opportunity to pledge financial assistance in conjunction with each touchdown their team scores.

The schools who are contributing to the fund are being organized by MaxPreps, the CBS-owned high school sports network.

All funds raised during the Touchdowns Against Cancer campaign will be donated to St. Jude Hospital. The tie-in is fitting, as is the name, for the entire drive takes place during Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

St. Jude is deeply appreciative of the incredibly compassionate varsity high school football teams, coaches and fans across the country who have set the standard for generosity by joining together each year for a common purpose: to help St. Jude find cures and save the lives of kids who are facing childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We cannot thank them enough for their tremendous commitment to our mission,” said Richard Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, said in a release about the event. “This campaign, which launches during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, will help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital continue to push the search for cures, and ensure no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.”

The first iteration of the Touchdowns Against Cancer drive raised more than $100,000 for pediatric cancer research, and the goal for 2017’s drive is certainly higher.