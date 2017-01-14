Tournament of Champions: Findlay Prep vs. Sierra Canyon

shares
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) guard Remy Martin (1) and guard Terrance McBride (3) celebrate during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) forward PJ Washington (1) tries to swipe the ball off Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) head coach Paul Washington directs his charges during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) forward PJ Washington (1) dunks the ball during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) enters the court prior to the start of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) guard Remy Martin (1) drives the ball against Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) forward Lamine Diane (11) during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts after making a shot during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) fights for a loose ball with Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) forward Tadas Kararinas (33) during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) guard Remy Martin (1) reacts after having a fowl committed against him during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 76-47.
Sierra Canyon School guard Remy Martin (1) tries to shoot past Findlay Prep forward PJ Washington (1) during quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Blazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Sierra Canyon School forward Marvin Bagley III (35), guard Remy Martin (1) and their teammates huddle during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Blazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Sierra Canyon School forward Marvin Bagley III (35) blocks a shot by Findlay Prep guard Justin Roberts (0) during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Blazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Sierra Canyon School forward Marvin Bagley III (35) reacts during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Blazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Sierra Canyon School forward Marcus Bagley (23) reacts after the end of the first quarter of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Blazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) forward PJ Washington (1) tries to shoot past Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Sierra Canyon School Blazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Findlay Prep Pilots (Las Vegas, Nev.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
