Tournament of Champions: Kickapoo vs. Greenforest

Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) forward Mitch Closser (44) grabs a rebound in between two defenders during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles won the game 56-52.
Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) guard Michael Evans (1) strips the ball out of the hands of Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) guard Corey Dye (23) during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles won the game 56-52.
Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) head coach Larry Thompson directs his charges during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles won the game 56-52.
Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) center Jared Ridder (34) shoots from half-court during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles won the game 56-52.
Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) center Ikey Obiagu (21) shoots the ball over Chiefs defenders during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles won the game 56-52.
Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) guard Cameron Davis (5) talks to a coach after the end of the second quarter of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. The Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles won the game 56-52.
Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) center Ikey Obiagu (21) and Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) forward Mitch Closser (44) fight for a rebound during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) center Travis Vokolek (3) has a shot blocked by Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) center Ikey Obiagu (21) during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) center Ikey Obiagu (21) and Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) center Jared Ridder (34) fight for a rebound during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) guard Cameron Davis (5) reacts after making a three-point shot during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) guard Justin Forrest (4) drives the ball past Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) guard Cameron Davis (5) during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017.
