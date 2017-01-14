Basketball Tournament of Champions: Kickapoo vs. Greenforest By USA TODAY Sports January 13, 2017 shares share tweet sms send email Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) center Ikey Obiagu (21) and Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) forward Mitch Closser (44) fight for a rebound during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) center Travis Vokolek (3) has a shot blocked by Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) center Ikey Obiagu (21) during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) center Ikey Obiagu (21) and Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) center Jared Ridder (34) fight for a rebound during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) guard Cameron Davis (5) reacts after making a three-point shot during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. Greenforest Christian Academy (Decatur, Ga.) guard Justin Forrest (4) drives the ball past Kickapoo High School (Springfield, Mo.) guard Cameron Davis (5) during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Greenforest Christian Academy Eagles (Decatur, Ga.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 13, 2017. basketball, springfield-mo, Basketball, Kickapoo High School (Springfield MO)-2, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News News Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 2017: Day 2 live updates Video Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 2017: Day 1 scores, stats, Day 2 schedule News Bracket set for 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest