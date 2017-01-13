Tournament of Champions: Kickapoo vs. Montverde

shares
Montverde Academy Eagles (Montverde, Fla.) guard Marcus Carr (11) goes up for a shot during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Montverde Academy Eagles (Montverde, Fla.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 12, 2017.
Montverde Academy Eagles (Montverde, Fla.) forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) dunks the ball during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Montverde Academy Eagles (Montverde, Fla.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 12, 2017.
Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) guard Cameron Davis (5) reacts to a foul called on his team during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Montverde Academy Eagles (Montverde, Fla.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 12, 2017.
Montverde Academy Eagles (Montverde, Fla. forward Sandro Mamukelashvili (23) has a foul committed on him during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions high school basketball game between the Kickapoo High School Chiefs (Springfield, Mo.) and the Montverde Academy Eagles (Montverde, Fla.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 12, 2017.
basketball, springfield-mo, Basketball, Kickapoo High School (Springfield MO)-2, Gallery
