Tournament of Champions: Sierra Canyon vs. Memphis East

Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) shoots a layup during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) guard Adam Seiko (5) tries to shoot past a Mustang defender during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017.
The Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) dance before the start of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) guard Remy Martin (1) reacts after a Trailblazers score during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dives for a rebound during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Cody Riley (2) tries to shoot past a Mustangs defender during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017.
JQH Arena is lit up by cellphone lights as Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) wait for the start of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017.
during fourth quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
Martray Bagley, 7, shoots the ball while the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers, where his brothers play, warm up prior to the start of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and his teammates embrace during the playing of the national anthem prior to the start of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) forward Antavion Collum (5) and his teammates wait for the start of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
Martray Bagley, 7, carries the championship trophy towards his brothers' team, the Trailblazers, after the end of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) head coach Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway talks to a referee during second quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) celebrate during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) guard Remy Martin (1) talks with forward Marvin Bagley III (35) and other teammates during fourth quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
Sierra Canyon School (Chatsworth, Calif.) forward Marvin Bagley III (35) dunks the ball during first quarter action of the 2017 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions championship game between the Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers (Chatsworth, Calif.) and the Memphis East High School Mustangs (Memphis, Tenn.) at JQH Arena in Springfield, Mo. on Jan. 14, 2017. The Sierra Canyon School Trailblazers won the game 75-59.
