Tournament of Stars: Brice Turang continues impressive streak

CARY, N.C. – Don’t get Santiago (Corona, Calif.) shortstop Brice Turang wrong, he’s certainly proud of the fact that he went the entire high school season striking out just once in 101 at-bats, but he’s quick to point out that he’s fully aware that “every at-bat’s a new at-bat.”

“I’m gonna battle every time I step to the plate,” said Turang, who is ranked No. 2 overall in the Perfect Game Top 500. “Doesn’t matter whether I had 18 strikeouts before, I’m gonna battle.”

Since the high school season ended, Turang, an LSU commit, has only added two more strikeouts while playing against top competition like he has this week at the Tournament of Stars.

Currently he’s sitting at three strikeouts in 127 at-bats.

“I don’t really even think about the number at all,” said Turang, who was just one of two juniors to make the ALL-USA second team. “I mean, it’s a good number to have, don’t get me wrong, but when I’m at the plate the only thing I’m thinking about is battling in that moment.”

