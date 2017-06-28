Tournament of Stars: Carter Raffield and Mason Cooper are the lone uncommitted players at TOS

CARY, N.C. – Carter Raffield won’t go as far as to say that he feels left out and it’s not that Mason Cooper is convinced that he’s missing out on some sort of benefit, but both tend to agree that being the only two uncommitted players of the 80 at the USA Baseball Tournament of Stars is, well, “kinda weird.”

“It’s just different going from being committed to now being uncommitted and then you’re around all these guys who are committed,” said Cooper, a right-handed pitcher from Robinson (Texas) who is suiting up for Team Pride at the TOS. “It’s not that big a deal. I could text some people and be committed right now, but I want to make the best decision for me.”

Both Raffield and Cooper had committed to schools; Raffield to Georgia and Cooper to Texas A&M.

Cooper decommitted because he saw a logjam of players at his position and Raffield decommitted when the Bulldogs pitching coach was fired.

“I was really close to the coach there and I just wanted to open things back up after that happened,” said Raffield, a right-handed pitcher from Bleckley County (Cochran, Ga.) who is suiting up for Team Brave at the TOS. “It’s a big decision so I want to be able to really focus on that and pray about it. Right now, I’m focusing on playing baseball, but I’ll focus on that process soon.”

Cooper’s hope is that he’ll attract the attention of a certain school.

“I don’t want to say who they are right now,” Cooper said. “I’m not sure if they know I’m interested, but we’ll see. When I get home, I’m going on about two or three visits so we’ll see how those go.”

For now both players are “just having fun,” fielding recruiting pitches from the rest of the players at the TOS.

“The best one I’ve got this week was from Bobby Witt, who is committed to OU,” Cooper said. “We were watching the game the other day and he said, ‘If this kid gets a hit, you’ve gotta come to OU.’ The kid didn’t get a hit though. I thought that was pretty funny. It’s pretty cool to have a bunch of guys that want you to play with them. I’m just taking my time, though.”

