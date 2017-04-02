Track and field: Athletes off and running

It’s early in the track and field season, but several athletes turned in solid performances at the Reed Rotary meet on Saturday.

There were 28 schools, from all classes in Nevada and California, and 1,360 athletes competing.

Some of the standout individual performances included Reno junior Mikayla Shults, who won the girls 400- (60.47) and 800-meter races (2:25.97); and Reed senior Sam King-Shaw who won the girls 1600 (5:15.63) and 3200 (11:34.16).

Shults got a late start on her track running this season, as she was on the Reno girls basketball team that went to the Region title game.

But she is not too worried about it.

“I relied on my kick a lot, but I feel strong,” Shults said. “I’m not really in shape like the other girls, but I’m getting there. I don’t think (basketball) hindered me that much.”

In the 3,200, King-Shaw trailed leader Erin Moyer, Damonte Ranch, by about 5 seconds for the first five laps, but then made her move to the front on the sixth lap. Moyer finished second.

King-Shaw is happy with her early results, saying she is running as fast now as she was at the end of last season, in the Region and state meets.

King-Shaw, the reigning state cross-country champion, plans to continue running in college, but has not decided where yet.

Also Saturday, Anthony Ocegueda, Reed, senior, won the boys 800 (2:00.69) and 3,200 (9:38.34); while John Munyan, Douglas, won the 1,600 (4:33.44).

Reed senior sprinter Bobby Widmar won the boys 100 (10.98) and 200 (22.30) races; and Anthony Florez, McQueen, senior, won the boys 400 (50.69).

Hug junior Brendan Garner won the boys 110 hurdles (15.42); and Sparks senior Nick Van Patten won the 300 hurdles (40.57).

In the boys field events, Dayton senior Jonathan Ply won the high jump with a height of 6 feet, 10 inches, one of the best in recent years.

Donell Jackson (Bishop Manogue) won the long jump (21-7); Jorge Moreno, Reed, won the triple jump (42-1.5; Jeremy Uithoven, Galena, won the pole vault (13-6); Adonis Williams, Damonte Ranch, won the shot put (53-10.75; and Keegan Feroah, Reno, won the discus (157-10).

McQueen junior Destiny Tolliver won two races, the girls 200 (25.98), and the 100 hurdles (16.27).

South Tahoe senior Maya Brosch won the girls 300 hurdles in 45.13.

Reed sophomore Roxann Patterson won the varsity girls 100 in 12.85. There was also a frosh/soph meet held in conjunction with the varsity meet.

Reed pole vauler Maykala Linebarger did make it to Reed, after initial reports said she would not be able to. Linebarger has the third best pole vault in the nation this year, at 13 feet, 6 inches. Saturday she won the event with a height of 12 feet.

In girls field events, Whitney Skabelun, Fallon, senior, won the long jump (17-0); Taylor Anderson, Reed, junior, won the triple jump (34-7); Kenadee Jeppsen, Lowry, senior, won the high jump (5-4); and Rachel Garrison, Lowry, sophomore, won the discus (119-11).

In the team scores, Reed won both the boys and girls competition among the big schools. In the small schools, Sparks won the boys competition and Fernley won the girls.

Many area athletes will be competing at the Arcadia Meet next week, then the Northwest Invite at McQueen is April 15.

Defending state champion sprinter Jessica Ozoude, from Spanish Springs, was at Reed, but did not race, saying she was sick.

Reno senior Kyra Hunsberger also did not run Saturday as she continues to heal from a stress fracture. She was on the Huskies distance medley team that ran Friday and is expected to be able to race the solo distance events next week.

Baseball

North Valleys sophomore Clay Parry tossed a shutout and struck out eight as the Panthers beat Chadwick, 11-0, in a non-conference game Saturday.

Logan Rumbaugh had two hits and drove in three runs and Jace Miller also drove in three for North Valleys.

In North Valleys second game Saturday, Brendan Talonen threw a no- hitter in a 10-0 win over Quincy.

In the 3A, Elko swept Lowry, 11-2 and 12-4. South Tahoe swept Sparks, 16-4, and 16-0.

Dayton beat Fernley, 7-1.

Softball

Lowry remained undefeated after sweeping Elko, 15-3 and 16-1. The Buckaroos (9-0) have outscored their opponents, 157-10, this season.