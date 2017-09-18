Traditional S.C. power Northwestern fires coach 5 games into second season after he waited 30 years for job

A South Carolina football coach who waited nearly three decades for his dream job leading the program he’d been a part of nearly his entire professional life was unceremoniously fired Saturday, just three games into his second season at the helm.

Rock Hill Northwestern (S.C.) coach David Pierce was relieved of his responsibilities on Saturday, a day after Northwestern’s third setback of the season, a 40-14 loss to Spartanburg. As reported by the Spartanburg Herald Journal, the three losses came by massive margins, though there was a critical caveat to that note as well:

Northwestern opened the season with a 39-7 loss to rival South Pointe. The Trojans scored just 35 points in their three losses with the last two defeats — to Byrnes and Spartanburg — by a combined 88-28 scoreline. The three teams that beat Northwestern are a combined 12-2 so far this season.

Think about that for a moment: A coach who waited 30 years to ascend to the top of the program he loved was fired after his team lost three games . . . to programs who have an aggregate record of 12-2. This a year after the team was upset in the first round of the playoffs, though that upset came with Shrine Bowl quarterback Gage Maloney on the bench for much of the game after an early injury.

Some programs still don't put up with not winning games they should've https://t.co/7b7x3GOhA7 — Iron City Gym (@gym1068) September 18, 2017

Northwestern’s first regular season record under Pierce? A very healthy 9-1.

Here’s the statement from Northwestern officials on the decision to relieve Pierce of his duties:

“We are grateful to Coach Pierce for his hard work and integrity while serving the football program. We recognize the timing of this decision is not ideal and may come as a surprise to our community. However, all parties involved agreed it was best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Pierce has not commented on his dismissal as of yet. It’s hard to blame him given all he went through to get the role, and just how quickly it all came to a surprising end.