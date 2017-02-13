Trae Young motivated 'even more' after receiving McDonald's All American jersey

Norman North (Norman, Okla.) point guard Trae Young doesn’t need any extra motivation to win the 6A state title this season.

Last year, he and the Timberwolves fell to Putnam City West (Oklahoma City, Okla.) in the state title game and this season Young has been a man on a mission, averaging 43 points, five assists and five rebounds a game.

“I’m definitely focused on winning it,” Young said. “I’m putting everything into accomplishing that. That’s my motivation.”

On Monday he got a bump in that motivation when the McDonald’s All American Hometown Heroes presented by American Family Insurance stopped by Young’s school and presented him with his game jersey for the McDonald’s All American Game, which tips March 29 at the United Center in Chicago.

“It’s such an honor to be able to wear this jersey and to be a part of this game,” Young said. “I don’t even want to take it off. It’s a dream come true and it definitely makes me want to go out and work even harder to get this state title ring.”

Young will be able to throw his full focus into that goal after Thursday at 1 p.m. EST when he decides on where he’ll play in college between Oklahoma State, Washington, Oklahoma, Kansas, Kentucky and Texas Tech.

“I’ll be happy to have everything over and done with,” Young said. “It’s a big decision that I’ve been thinking about for so long. It’s tough because all of the schools offer great situations. I’ll be glad when I don’t have to think about it anymore. For now, I’m just happy to have my McDonald’s jersey.”

