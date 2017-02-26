VIDEO: Reaction mixed as transgender teen Mack Beggs wins Texas state wrestling title

HOUSTON – Euless Trinity wrestler Mack Beggs wins the Texas 6A Girls wrestling title Saturday.

Beggs faced Chelsea Sanchez of Katy Morton Ranch High School in the state final match.

Beggs, 17, the transgender teen who identifies as male, advanced to the state final after pinning Kailyn Clay of Grand Prairie High School in a semifinal match Saturday morning.

After his win, Beggs family and teammates cheered as did a majority of the spectators at the Berry Center in Cypress just northwest of Houston.

As you can see (and hear) in the video below, however, there was at least a smattering of boos.

Crowd reacts as 17-year old #MackBeggs becomes Girls Texas State Wrestling champion. @uiltexas: he's 1st transgender boy to win such tittle. pic.twitter.com/V7sCc6Og4O — Polo Sandoval (@PoloSandovalCNN) February 26, 2017

The University Interscholastic League passed a rule overwhelmingly in early 2016 that dictates athletes must compete based on the gender listed on their birth certificate.

Sandy Gonzales says she could hear a smattering of boos directed at her stepson.

“Everyone has their own opinion,” Gonzales told News 8.

Beggs spoke with reporters following the win.

Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs talks after winning Texas girls wrestling title pic.twitter.com/H6DFOMhqAm — Kristie Rieken (@kristieAP) February 26, 2017

USA TODAY High School Sports contributed to this report