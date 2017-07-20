Transgender wrestler Mack Beggs makes video opposing proposed Texas bathroom bill

Mack Beggs, a transgender wrestler who won the Texas state girls championship despite identifying as a boy, has joined the fight against the proposed Texas “bathroom bill.”
The video urges the Texas legislature not to pass a bill that would prevent transgender men, women, and children from using the bathroom that aligns with their personal sexual identity.
“Transgender athletes are not cheating. They’re not choosing. We belong,” Beggs says in the video. “Transgender people are not to be feared. We deserve the same rights and protections as everyone else.”
“If you’re a legislator thinking of passing a bill that denies who we are and makes people fear us, stop. We exist and so do our rights.”
Beggs made headlines when he was sued by a competitor for having an unfair advantage. That lawsuit was dismissed, and Beggs has maintained his desire to compete against males.
A bill was later proposed in Texas that would disqualify transgender athletes from competition, but it failed.
Beggs has earned his fair share of both criticism and praise, from competitors refusing to wrestle him to being named the grand marshal of the San Antonio pride parade.