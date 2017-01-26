Travis Etienne picks Clemson over LSU, say he's going to 'real Death Valley'

Travis Etienne, ranked as the No. 16 running back in the Class of 2017, picked Clemson over LSU on Thursday night and didn’t hesitate to throw down some fighting words toward the school he didn’t pick.

Etienne said he is going to play at “the real Death Valley,” spurning his home state Tigers. He is from Jennings, La.

He made his decision after an official visit to Clemson last weekend and will cancel a scheduled visit to LSU for this weekend. National Signing Day is Wednesday.

Clemson’s offer came two weeks ago and was followed up by a visit from head coach Dabo Swinney. He is the only running back in Clemson’s class thus far. Clemson pursued Ettiene after Cordarrian Richardson decommitted on Dec. 23.

According to NOLA.com, he rushed for 2,952 yards and 43 rushing touchdowns with 251 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a senior.

He has been clocked at 4.43 in the 40-yard dash.