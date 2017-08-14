Top point guard Tre Jones follows brother's footsteps to Duke

Duke made a big splash with its first commitment from the 2018 class, landing Apple Valley (Minn.) point guard Tre Jones.

Jones picked the Blue Devils over UCLA and Minnesota at a ceremony Sunday night.

The 6-3 Jones is ranked as the No. 1 point guard and No. 9 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Jones’ older brother, Tyus, led Duke to the 2015 national title before being selected No. 24 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves that same year.

Tre had, arguably, the most dominant summer of any guard on any circuit, posting 19.3 points, 8.3 assists and only 1.8 turnovers on the grueling Nike EYBL. He led the Howard Pulley Panthers (13-3) to a share of the EYBL regular season title. That production led to him being named Nike EYBL Offensive Player of the Year.

Jones hinted to USA TODAY Sports back in April that it would be “a little hard” not to follow in his brothers footsteps and head to Durham, N.C.

The proverbial stage should be set for Jones to step in and make his own mark as a freshman with Duke’s current freshman point guard Trevon Duval expected to be a high pick in next year’s NBA Draft.