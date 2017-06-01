Virginia Tech lands four-star N.C. WR Tre Turner, who may play basketball as well

Virginia Tech’s football program got a big boost on Wednesday night, and Buzz Williams’ basketball program may have, too.

As reported by the Greensboro News & Record, four-star wide receiver prospect Tré Turner chose Virginia Tech in a public announcement at a local sports pub called J.P. Looney’s. The Northwest Guilford (N.C.) wide receiver and swingman committed to the Hokies ahead of the in-state Tar Heels, and other national powers including Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Penn State.

Of equal import to Turner’s decision to join the Hokies was his decision to continue playing basketball there as well. Basketball runs in Turner’s blood, with his older brother P.J. Hairston a legendary North Carolina recruit and former NBA player.

That helped make basketball Turner’s first love, and made sure that he was committed to continue in the sport wherever he landed for football.

Turner makes it clear that football will remain his priority at Virginia Tech, and that he could eventually decide to back out of playing basketball for the Hokies if it interferes with his football success.

“I am going on a football scholarship at the end of the day,” Turner told the News & Record. “If basketball ends up being not what I want to do in college, then I’ll just be a football player. I’m not going to pursue my basketball career. I’m going to pursue both careers, but … I’m a football player first and then I play basketball.”

For now, both sports remain in his future, all in Blacksburg.