Tremont Waters, a four-star point guard and one of the top remaining uncommitted recruits, visited LSU Wednesday according to multiple reports.

Uncommitted ESPN 100 point guard Tremont Waters begins a visit to LSU today. Things have been trending Tigers' direction in this one lately. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) May 31, 2017

Waters had initially signed a letter of intent to play at Georgetown, but was released after John Thompson III was fired.

He’s also considering¬†Connecticut, Creighton and the Hoyas.