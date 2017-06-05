Reports: Tremont Waters, the nation's top remaining uncommitted player, to play at LSU

Tremont Waters, the top uncommitted player in the nation, has signed with LSU, according to Scout.com’s Evan Daniels.

Waters, who had previously signed with Georgetown, visited Baton Rouge last week.

“Multiple reasons,” Waters’ father, Ed, said of why his son chose to play for Will Wade. “Lengthy conversations with the coach and looking into the SEC we have network where our wife and I can catch every game if we want to on our network.”

A four-star point guard according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Waters is the No. 41 overall player in the class of 2017.