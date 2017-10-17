Trendon's Topics: NCAA Scandal, recruitment, starting practice and more

Trendon Watford led Mountain Brook (Ala.) to a state title last season averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists a game. He followed that up with a stellar summer for Nike Team Florida averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds a game at the prestigious Nike Peach Jam. That kind of production has everyone from Kentucky to Kansas to Alabama and many others giving chase. Now Watford, who is ranked No. 10 overall in the ESPN 60 for 2019, has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey, what’s going on world!

This is my first USA TODAY blog and I’m excited to let you guys know what’s been going on in my life.

We started open gym about a month ago and it’s been a lot of fun having college coaches coming in every day to watch.

Last year Coach (John) Calipari came out and that really shut the gym down with everyone trying to get in there to see him. This year it was Coach Avery (Johnson)! Everybody wanted to see him when he came out.

Like I said it’s just a laid-back atmosphere and having the coaches there just makes it even more fun.

It’s funny because I was trash-talking with another player in a game, just having fun, and one of the coaches from Alabama brought it up to me when I was on a visit.

He was laughing about it.

It’s just cool the things that these coaches notice.

Kansas offered me about a week ago, so that was a blessing.

I probably hear from a coach in some way every day. They basically talk about how I’d fit into their program and I’m asking them questions too. I just try and gather different information at this point.

I don’t have any visits set up right now, but I want to get out to Florida State soon and I visited Indiana and Alabama recently. I want to get out to Kansas for a game too.

I definitely want all of the offers I can get and I don’t have any list cut down or anything like that. I’m just staying open to everyone.

I just want to be somewhere that will let me showcase my versatility because I’m an inside-outside guy.

I’m not the kind of guy that’s gonna be waiting until the last minute to decide. I could see myself having a decision done by this time next year.

The whole scandal situation with the colleges hasn’t really affected me in any way because I wasn’t really being recruited heavily by any of those schools. Arizona was on me a little, but not too heavy. The whole situation definitely makes me appreciate my parents more. My dad is heavily involved every step of the way and keeps me focused on getting better and school work.

Practice officially started Monday so I’m definitely excited about that.

We’re looking pretty good this year!

We’ve basically got the same team coming back from winning the state title last year so I’m feeling confident going into the season.

School is going pretty good too.

I think my favorite subjects this year are English and Math.

I go to a strong academic school so they keep us loaded down with homework every night. I know that’s gonna have me prepared for college though, so I stay on top of everything.

When I’m not doing homework I do normal things like watch TV and listen to music and stuff.

A few good shows I’d recommend are Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, Power and Empire.

With music, I listen to some of everything.

I like rap and I even like a little country; Sam Hunt is one of my favorites!

OK, I appreciate y’all reading. Hope you liked it and I’ll be back soon with another one.

