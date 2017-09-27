Trenton (N.J.) acting superintendent Nelson Ribon resigns after selling knockoff football t-shirts at a freshman game

One of the most senior administrators in the school district in New Jersey’s state capital has resigned after he was caught selling knockoff t-shirts before a school’s freshman football game, all while he should have been in his office working.

As reported by the Trentonian, acting Trenton Public Schools superintendent Nelson Ribon resigned his position with the district on Tuesday after an investigation into knockoff t-shirts at a Sep. 14 Trenton (N.J.) High freshman football game. Ribon, whose official title was chief schools officer, admitted selling the bootleg Tornadoes shirts for his own personal gain for $10 to $15 per shirt, per the Trentonian.

After Ribon’s scheme was uncovered he allegedly offered to donate all his proceeds to charity, but that attempt to appease the district and disappointed football families fell flat, and Ribon offered his resignation shortly thereafter.

Ribon’s salary as chief schools officer was $152,500, while his prorated annual salary as acting superintendent was $177,500. Ribon frequently attended scholastic sporting events at Trenton High, and it has yet to be determined how many events he targeted for his t-shirt sales.

The Trenton schools have been overseen by Fred McDowell since the onset of the 2017-18 school year, so Ribon’s departure does not completely upset the school district’s hierarchy, but it does leave a hole for someone to oversee the district’s middle and high schools.