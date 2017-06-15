Duke's Trevon Duval offers advice on how to finish HS as the No. 1 PG

From being the first player ever to win an Under Armour Association title and a Nike Peach Jam title to dominating camps and all star games to turning in highlight after highlight, Trevon Duval has had one of the most dominant high school careers in recent memory.

That all culminated in him closing out his senior season as the No. 1 point guard in the ESPN 100.

Still, at one point, Duval was a young underclassmen trying to earn his way into the national rankings.

The obvious question for young players on the come-up is what does the road between unknown to top dog look like?

The answer is as simple as it is complicated.

“You’ve got to love the process,” said Duval, who will report to Duke on July 2. “I just loved working hard in the gym because I never look at basketball as work. It’s fun when you’re in there and you start to notice that you’re doing things better. I love when I can see improvement in something I’ve been trying at. That’s the best part. I just love it.”

That love led to Duval averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 assists this past season and leading IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) to a No. 11 final ranking in the Super 25.

Duval was subsequently named an ALL-USA first teamer.

That said, Duval is realistic about the process too.

He said, while it’s natural to have days when working on your game seems like a chore, it’s important to always find the motivation to get you back on track.

“I definitely have days where I don’t feel like going,” Duval said. “But then I start thinking about who’s working while I’m at home. I think about not looking bad against the top players, I think about providing for my family one day… That’s when my love for the game kicks in again and I go even harder with my workout. That’s important too; when you’re there to work go hard.”

Equally important, according to Duval, is to keep things fresh.

“Don’t do the same old drills,” Duval said. “Try different things; especially as a point guard. You have to be able to play off your instincts so you’ve always got to be thinking about the next move and different ways to get it done. It’s hard to go from being slept on and finish as the top point guard, but it can be done. I’m proof.”

