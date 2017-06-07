The Trevon Duval Blog: High school days over, Duke awaits

Trevon Duval is the No. 1 point guard and No. 5 overall player in the ESPN 100. The IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) star is signed to Duke and turned in one of the most dominant high seasons in the country this past year. After two years of blogging for USA TODAY HSS he’s closing it out before he heads off to Durham, N.C. This is Duval’s final blog post.

What’s up world, Trey is back!

I’m officially a high school graduate and that’s crazy to even say that!

I’m very happy to be done with high school, but it’s weird that I’ll never do that again.

Just looking back on my career I would have to say that the most memorable times were my freshman and seniors years.

During my freshman year I learned a lot of different stuff on and off the court and started to mature. That’s back when everything was new and fresh. Then, with my senior year, that was the year that all of my dreams came true. I’ve had a lot of fun this past year.

If I had to name the most fun game I ever played in it would have to be heading in to my sophomore year during the summer when I won Peach Jam with the Playaz! It’s hard to just say one game, but that game is the one that sticks out to me.

I played with Isaiah Briscoe at the time and he was the No. 1 point guard in his class and I learned a lot from him. He was always teaching me things and he really taught me how to carry yourself as the best. Then I ended up being the No. 1 point guard in my class two years later!

That’s crazy.

I report down to Duke on July 2 and I’m excited for that!

I can’t wait until we play in any game. I want to play in Cameron really bad; I feel like it’s gonna be bananas!

I just want to feel what it’s like to be a player there with the greatest fans in the world.

I never really thought about the expectations for next year too deep. I take it game by game and I don’t want to get ahead of myself. I approach every game the same way I always have; I want to dominate whoever is on the court at the time.

That’s it.

Right now I’m just trying to enjoy these last few weeks at home with my family.

When I get to Duke it’s business.

OK everyone, like I said, it’s crazy that this is my last blog, but I appreciate everyone reading over the years and supporting me. I really do appreciate that.

I hope to see you guys at a Duke game next year!

Go Blue Devils!

