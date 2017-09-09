ALL-USA Watch: Trevor Lawrence and Cartersville improve to 4-0 with defeat of Westlake

Trevor Lawrence came out throwing and Cartersville, Ga., improved to 4-0 with a 38-5 defeat of Westlake (Atlanta) on Friday.

Lawrence, the No. 1-rated pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class, had a 42-yard pass to E.J.Turner that led to the Purple Hurricanes’ first score, a 3-yard touchdown run by Rico Frye. Lawrence also connected with Turner for a 26-yard touchdown pass and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Frye. Late in the game, after bobbling the snap, Lawrence picked it up and ran 5 yards for a touchdown.

For the game, the Clemson commit was 17-for-24 for 281 yards and two touchdown passes.

Frye also had a huge game as he ran for two touchdowns and had a touchdown catch, all in the first half.

Cartersville, the two-time reigning state AAAA champion, has won 34 games in a row.

Last season, Cartersville defeated Westlake 31-0 but the Lions rebounded to finish as a 7A semifinalist.

The Purple Hurricanes’ next game is Sept. 22 when they play host to Cedartown. Westlake (1-2) will travel to McEachern (Powder Springs) on Friday.