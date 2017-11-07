Trevor Lawrence ready for state playoffs and the Army All-American Bowl

You can’t spell Trevor Lawrence without putting a “W” in there. Lawrence, a senior quarterback at Cartersville, Ga., has set all kinds of state records this season, but he’s more apt to talk about his team’s 10-0 start than anything else.

“The whole year has been going pretty good,” Lawrence said. “It’s nice to be recognized for those things (records), but nothing is better than winning and that’s what I’m focusing on right now. We had a really good spring and summer, so I expected us to be good. We worked really hard to be at the point where we are at. Hopefully, we will keep getting better every week.”

Lawrence received his honorary U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey Tuesday at his school as part of the Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

Lawrence is 6-6 and 208 pounds and the No. 1 pro-style passer in the 2018 class, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. The Clemson commit has kept close tabs on his future school. He plans to graduate early from Cartersville and be on Clemson’s campus in January.

“I’ve been to two games this year and I’ll go the next two weekends as well, so I’ll go four times before this year is over,” he said.

The two biggest records Lawrence set this season once belonged to former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, when he played at Gainesville, Ga.

Last week, Lawrence threw his 156th touchdown pass of his career in a 52-13 defeat of Troup County (LaGrange) to bypass Watson’s mark of 155. Two weeks ago, in a 62-0 defeat of Chapel Hill (Douglasville), he breezed past Watson’s state record of 13,077 career passing yards. Lawrence has led the Purple Hurricanes to 40 consecutive wins heading into a Class AAAA playoff opener Friday with Pickens County (Jasper).

Lawrence isn’t sure if there are any Army veterans in his family tree, but the game was an easy sell for him.

“Just the tradition and the quality of players in it is really high,” he said. “I’ve always watched this game, and it was one of my goals to play in it, so it was an easy pick for me.”

He will be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

