QB Trevor Lawrence, No. 1 overall in 2018, recruiting players to check out Clemson

Having the quarterback in a recruiting class committed early is always a big boost to programs. By the nature of the position, those athletes tend to be leaders and tend to actively help recruit other players.
Tate Martell has been a classic example in the Class of 2017, urging players to come to Ohio State.
Looks like Cartersville (Ga.) quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2018, could be that guy for next year’s class and beyond. Lawrence is a Clemson commit, although he had an in-home visit last week from Alabama
On Monday night, Lawrence urged any player with an offer from Clemson to at least visit the campus and check it out.
