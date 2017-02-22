Trey Lyles donates $20,000 to Tech

Not many NBA players would spend their coveted downtime watching high school basketball, but Trey Lyles isn’t your average pro.

Lyles presented Tech, his former high school, with a $20,000 check Tuesday night during halftime of the Tech-Carmel boys basketball game and reminisced with old friends, coaches and teammates — relationships he treasures.

“Tech’s my home, it’ll always be my home,” Lyles said. “A lot of guys don’t come back, and that’s not how I am at all. I love Tech and I’ll do whatever it is I need to do to help the program, help the school out. If that means giving back a little extra here and there, then I’m going to do it.”

The 6-10 power forward is averaging 7.3 points and 3.7 rebounds in his second season with the Utah Jazz, who drafted him in the first round of the 2015 NBA Draft. The Canadian-born Lyles was also a member of the world team in the NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge last week.

But Lyles, the 2014 IndyStar Indiana Mr. Basketball, regularly returns to his high school and continues to extend opportunities to families in its community.

Lyles trained at Tech in the spring before heading off to play in the NBA Summer League. He also hosted a two-day youth camp in conjunction with the Tech coaching staff in July, hoping to attract a large number of Indianapolis Public School students with a $2 camper fee.

“I’d say this just shows to other communities or townships or whatever that the inner city isn’t all as bad as it’s publicized to be,” Lyles said. “There’s good in it. I want to bring that out and show people and have parents or grandparents not be afraid to send their kids out here.”

