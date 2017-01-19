Trey Smith, Najee Harris win Bobby Dodd national high school awards

Trey Smith of University School (Jackson, Tenn.) and Najee Harris of Antioch High (Calif.) have been named the high school winners of the Bobby Dodd Awards by the Touchdown Club of Atlanta.

Smith, an offensive tackle who is an early enrollee at Tennessee, was named the National High School Lineman of the Year. Harris, a running back who is an early enrollee at Alabama, was named the National High School Back of the Year.

The massive Smith, who is 6-5 and 315, adds the honor to his list of accolades that include playing in the Under Armour All-America Game, finishing ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2017 by ESPN.com and being named to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team by USA TODAY Sports. He also is a two-time Mr. Football Lineman of the Year in Tennessee.

Smith was chosen over finalists Isaiah Wilson, an offensive tackle from Poly Prep (Brooklyn, N.Y.) headed to Georgia, and Marvin Wilson, an uncommitted defensive tackle from Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas).

Harris finished his high school career with 7,947 career yards, fourth in California history, according to Cal-Hi Sports. His total was 2,775 as a senior, after 165 yards as a freshman, 2,263 as a sophomore and 2,744 as a junior. He had 99 touchdowns for his career (94 rushing and five receiving). A first-team ALL-USA selection, Harris was ranked as the No. 1 player in the class by Rivals and Scout.

Cam Akers, a Florida State commit from Clinton (Miss.), was the other finalist for Back of the Year.

Harris committed to Alabama in April 2015 and the Crimson Tide held off Michigan’s late push with Harris saying he would not make a public announcement at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl. He arrived on the Alabama campus the next day and then acknowledged that he was sticking with his original choice.

The Touchdown Club of Atlanta also named Jake Fromm as Mr. Georgia Football. Fromm, a quarterback for Houston County (Warner Robins) is an early enrollee at Georgia and was named to the ALL-USA second team. He threw for 3,900 yards as a senior with 41 touchdowns and nine interceptions and completed 63.7 percent of his passes. He also ran for 363 yards and four scores.

The awards will be presented Jan. 26 at the annual Bobby Dodd award banquet in Tucker, Ga.

Players are selected based on on-field performance with consideration going to leadership and classroom acumen. Evaluations are done by the selection committee and players can be recommended by coaches and administrators.

The awards have been given out since the 1987 season. Past winners of the Back of the Year include Peyton Manning, LaVar Arrington, Terelle Pryor, Aaron Murray, Leonard Fournette and Jacob Eason, who won last year. Past winners of the lineman award include Eugene Monroe, Andre Smith, Jadeveon Clowney, Robert Nkemdeche, Cam Robinson and Rashan Gary, who won last year’s award.