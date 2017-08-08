Treyson Bourguet, Arizona 13-year-old, leads Tucson Turf to 7-on-7 title with two broken feet

Treyson Bourguet is a budding middle school quarterback in Arizona. In the spring and summer he competes on the 7-on-7 circuit for the Tucson Turf.

That’s where he accomplished something truly remarkable: He led his team to a tournament title while competing with two broken feet.

Two broken legs. Not a problem for this QB. pic.twitter.com/NmRvZ0b9Dc — Battle Sports (@Battle) June 30, 2017

Yes, two broken feet. As reported by Battle Sports, which hosted the Pylon Elite 7v7 Nationals tournament Bourguet’s Turf won, the young quarterback’s rise has been led by his inner drive.

“He’s about as competitive a kid as you’re ever going to find,” Tuscon Turf coach Toby Bourguet said of his younger son. “He’s 13-years-old and he plays everything, from basketball to soccer to baseball. Obviously football. Wrestling. In a classroom he’s a straight A student.

“He jumps up and down when he gets the right answer when he’s playing a team game, and he breaks the bone in his right foot. A week later he has his boot on and breaks the exact same bone in his left foot.”

The dual, simultaneous breaks left Bourguet wearing two separate boots, though they didn’t completely rule out on-field competition, provided he was wearing both boots to provide evenly dispersed pressure on his two broken feet.

That was enough to keep Treyson Bourget on the field, and eventually help his squad capture an age division title — just like his brother’s team did an age group up — in inspiring fashion.